MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in Match 32 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

MI are comfortably placed at the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with 5 wins from 7 games, and they could move to the summit with a win against KKR today. Dinesh Karthik's men, on the other hand, make up the final playoffs spot in the points table at the moment, with 4 wins from 7 games.

MI are on the back of a facile run-chase against the Delhi Capitals in a game where Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav registered fifties. The form of their all-rounders and three-pronged pace attack are encouraging signs for the 4-time IPL champions.

On the contrary, KKR fell to an embarrassing defeat to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, with AB de Villiers making batting look easy on a difficult Sharjah pitch. There are questions surrounding the availability of Sunil Narine, who missed the previous game after being reported for a suspect action.

With the IPL 2020 points table being extremely congested, this game will be of utmost importance to both sides. Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya's impact on IPL 2020 is gradually increasing

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign with neither time in the middle with the bat nor turn on offer with the ball, Krunal Pandya is slowly coming into his own. A couple of enterprising cameos have supplemented accurate, wicket-taking spells, and the all-rounder's impact on the tournament is gradually increasing as the pitches slow down.

Krunal has been promoted up the order recently, and bowled an economical spell of 2/26 in his previous game. The Baroda man is gaining in confidence, and against a KKR middle order that was blown away in their previous game, he is bound to do well.

Krunal is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Nitish Rana

Rana's IPL 2020 hasn't gone to plan so far

Nitish Rana started off his IPL 2020 campaign with scores of 24, 26, 22 and 58, but he has scored only 20 runs in his last 3 innings combined. Despite his poor returns of late, the southpaw is in decent touch, and could take on MI's spinners in Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

Moreover, amid all the uncertainty in KKR's batting order, Rana is the only batsman who has consistently walked in at No. 3, which should help him going forward in the tournament. Although his scores don't justify it, he is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit scored 80 in the reverse fixture

Much like Rana, Rohit Sharma hasn't had a great time over the last 3 games, with only 46 runs to show for. The MI captain has gotten bogged down slightly in the initial phase of his innings, but it has to be said that his recent dismissals have been on the unlucky side.

Rohit scored his highest score of IPL 2020 - 80 off 54 balls - against the same opposition in his second game, and this should boost his confidence in this encounter. Moreover, KKR are expected to be without Sunil Narine, who has troubled the Indian limited-overs vice-captain in the past.

Rohit Sharma is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.