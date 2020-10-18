MI vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 36 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai.

MI are clicking perfectly as a unit, and could move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table with a win in this game. They are on the back of a facile chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where excellent performances from Quinton de Kock and Rahul Chahar took them to a 8-wicket win.

KXIP, on the other hand, finally managed to register their second win in IPL 2020 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Chris Gayle's return and KL Rahul's continued form taking them across the line despite a few nervy moments towards the end of the run-chase. Despite the win, they are rooted to the bottom of the points table, and need a win against one of the favourites to keep their IPL 2020 campaign alive.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has played a couple of incredible knocks in IPL 2020

After a couple of eye-catching fifties against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav's exuberant shot-making brought about his downfall against the Kolkata Knight Riders for just 10 runs. The MI No. 3 is in a rich vein of form, and against a KXIP lineup that has struggled to keep the run-flow in check in the middle overs, he is bound to score big.

Yadav is slowly showing signs of consistency after an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign, and he'll want to make the most of the touch he's in to stake a claim for that elusive call-up to the Indian team. The classy right-hander is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle announced his arrival on the IPL 2020 stage in style

The biggest standout from KXIP's win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore was the return of Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss started off slowly, but hit 6 sixes en route to a fifty that played a big hand in the team's second win of the IPL 2020 campaign.

Gayle is confident and didn't show too many signs of rust in the previous game, although he wasn't there when the winning runs were hit. The West Indian will be up against two bowlers who'll turn the ball into him - Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya - and we all know what he can do against them.

Gayle is another great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was unlucky against KKR

Rohit Sharma is in a bit of a lean patch by his own godly standards, and was dismissed for a less-than-run-a-ball 35 in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders thanks to an unplayable out-swinger from Shivam Mavi.

The MI captain made a fluent 70 in the reverse fixture, and the intent that he showed in the first few overs before beginning to play the facilitator to Quinton de Kock will hold him in good stead in this fixture. Rohit is due a big score, and as always, he is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.