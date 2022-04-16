MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians have been woeful in IPL 2022 so far with no wins in five matches. They are yet to find a winning combination with the likes of Fabian Allen and Tim David warming the bench. The five-time champions will next face a strong Lucknow Super Giants side who have impressed with their performances in IPL 2022. With a balanced side at their disposal, LSG will start as the clear favorites. However, MI's starpower and experience should make for a cracking contest in Mumbai.

MI vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

MI Probable 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi.

LSG Probable 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham/Manish Pandey, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera.

Match Details

MI vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 16th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs LSG Pitch Report

A high-scoring game awaits the two sides at the Brabourne Stadium with the pacers being key early on. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat nicely. The spinners should also get some turn off the surface, making for an interesting phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with it being a day game. 170-180 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s MI vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: Although KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent players in IPL history, he has blown hot and cold this season. The LSG skipper is a good player of both pace and spin and given that he is due for a big knock, Rahul is a must-have in your MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has shown glimpses of his ability at the top of MI's batting unit. He has not been in the best of form in IPL 2022 and will be keen to flip the script today. Given his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Rohit is a good addition to your MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is one of the best all-rounders in IPL 2022, with the West Indian impressing with the ball this season. Although he is yet to come up with a sizeable contribution on the batting front, Holder's new-ball prowess combined with his knack for nailing yorkers should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, despite MI's woes with the ball, has been impressive. Although he hasn't picked up many wickets in IPL 2022, Bumrah is quite effective across all phases. With the conditions also suiting him, the speedster is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 289 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 275 points

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 264 points

Important stats for MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav - 163 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 81.50

Avesh Khan - 8 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.75

Quinton de Kock - 188 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 37.60

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Tymal Mills and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Tilak Varma, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Tymal Mills and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar