MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 42

Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have lost all their games in the UAE leg and are in danger of losing out on a top-four spot in the IPL points table. They face a strong Punjab Kings side who come into the game on the back of a stunning win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams will be keen to get the all-important win to sustain their IPL playoff hopes, making for a mouthwatering clash in Abu Dhabi.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Match Details

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 42

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with ample help on offer for the pacers. Although the pacers should get movement with the new ball, the batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay overs. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's MI vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been Punjab's best batter in the IPL and has a decent record in the UAE. He has been in fairly decent form coming into this game and given his ability to score big runs, he should be a good addition to your MI vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Suryakumar Yadav: Unlike Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been in the best of form in the IPL, which has rubbed off on the Mumbai Indians as well. However, Surya is one of the better players of spin on the Indian circuit, which should hold him in good stead in the middle overs against Punjab Kings.

All-rounder

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya is yet to fire for Mumbai with bat and ball in the UAE leg. However, the nature of the pitch should play into his hands, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis didn't have the greatest of debuts last week against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Ellis is a skilled death bowler whose ability to nail the yorkers consistently should help him pick up a wicket or two in this MI vs PBKS game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (PBKS) - 617 points

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 499 points

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 471 points

Important Stats for MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Jasprit Bumrah: 14 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 21.71

KL Rahul: 401 runs in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 57.29

Rohit Sharma: 326 runs in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.22

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

MI vs PBKS IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs PBKS IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Trent Boult. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar