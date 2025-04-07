MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 7, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After losing three out of their first four matches of the season, MI will be delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah back into the team. Their bowling attack barring Hardik Pandya and Vignesh Puthur, hasn't been up to the mark so far, and it showed in their disappointing bowling effort against LSG. They'll look to set that right and repeat the performance they put in against KKR at the same venue.

RCB, meanwhile, were completely outplayed by Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday and will look to return to winning ways tonight. They have a balanced team that can cause MI problems and they'll look to return to the top two with a win in this fixture.

It's time now to look at three Dream11 differentials who could enjoy a fruitful game tonight.

RCB's big-money signing at the auction, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has made a decent start to his career at his new franchise. Bhuvi has bowled two economical spells of 1/20 and 1/23 against CSK and GT, respectively, picking up key wickets in the power play in both matches.

On a wicket that offers plenty of assistance to the seamers with the new ball, Bhuvneshwar's battle against the MI top order could go a long way in deciding who wins this match. While he doesn't enjoy the best of bowling records at this venue, given the fragile and unsettled state of this MI batting lineup, Bhuvi could end up leading the wicket-taking charts for RCB in this match.

He's a Dream11 differential to keep an eye on in this fixture.

Krunal bowled an excellent spell of 3/29 in four overs against KKR in the first match of IPL 2025.

Despite winning the POTM award in RCB's first match of the season, Krunal Pandya's Dream11 ownership has slowly whittled away into differential territory coming into this match. The left-arm spinner was taken for runs in his next two outings and will look to return to form in this fixture.

Krunal knows the Wankhede Stadium quite well from his time playing for the Mumbai Indians, and he's one of the rare spinners who can remain an effective and economical option at the venue despite it being a mostly pacer-friendly surface.

He has 31 wickets to his name in 33 matches at the venue at a decent bowling average of 21.00 and has also scored 440 runs at a strike rate of close to 140. He should be a handy differential to add to your Dream11 teams.

After missing out due to an injury in MI's last outing, Rohit Sharma is expected to slot right back into the top of the MI batting order. There has been plenty of warranted criticism over Rohit's consistently disappointing IPL performances, and his start to this season hasn't done much to allay the criticism.

However, his quality, technique, and familiarity with the conditions at the Wankhede make him a very tempting Dream11 differential option. As an opening batter, Rohit's points ceiling is almost infinite, especially given his propensity to score a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay.

While the risk of an early dismissal is very high with Rohit, the prospect of a mega Dream11 haul if he bats even till the 9th or 10th over is very alluring. He's a risky but powerful Dream11 option in this match.

