MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 7, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in the 20th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

This is MI's second home game of the season, and they'll look to replicate the performance they put in against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week. With zero wins out of three on the road, Hardik Pandya and Co. will be keen to return to winning ways, hopefully with the help of the returning Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB, meanwhile, suffered a comprehensive defeats in their first home match against Gujarat Titans (GT). They have won both their away games so far and will look to make it a hat-trick in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at three players who'd make good Dream11 captaincy options.

#3 Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI)

MI captain Hardik Pandya comes into this match on the back of one of his best performances in the IPL, albeit in a losing cause. He perfectly understood the conditions at the Ekana Stadium and picked up a terrific five-wicket-haul, but received little support from the rest of the bowling attack. He also had a decent outing with the bat, but his 16-ball 28 wasn't enough to take his team home.

Ad

Nevertheless, MI will look to bounce back at home in this fixture, with Jasprit Bumrah slated to return to the team. While it'll be interesting to see how that impacts Hardik's bowling, he has been MI's best bowler this season and should definitely contribute with the bat as well.

Hardik's consistency and all-round route to points make him an ideal pick for those Dream11 managers looking for a less risky captaincy option.

Ad

Virat Kohli has one half-century in three matches this season.

After a couple of disappointing innings to follow his half-century in the first match against KKR, Virat Kohli will want to return to his run-scoring best in this game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

While the RCB opener might not have the best records against MI, he loves batting at the Wankhede. In 21 innings at the Wankhede in the T20 format, Kohli has scored 771 runs at an average of 55.1 and a stellar strike rate of 148.8!

An opening batter who likes to play the long innings and loves scoring boundaries in the powerplay, Kohli is an excellent captaincy candidate on Dream11.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) appears to have returned to the top form he has displayed in T20 cricket over the last couple of years. He has crossed the 25-run mark in each of MI's games this season and is fluently scoring fours and sixes, regardless of the venue or opposition.

SKY enjoys a good record both at the Wankhede Stadium and against RCB, and after their sub-par bowling effort against GT, they look quite vulnerable coming into this game. If SKY gets going, it's very difficult to stop him, and given what a high % of his runs comes from boundaries, he's a terrific Dream11 captaincy choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More