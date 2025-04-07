MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have an exceptional fan base. Mumbai Indians have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches while Mumbai Indians have won 19 matches.

MI vs RCB Match Details

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs RCB, 20th Match

Date and Time: April 7, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is neutral with good opportunities with the bat and the ball. Pacers get a lot of swing in the initial overs. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 237 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MI vs RCB Form Guide

MI - L W L L

RCB - L W W

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XI

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal (impact)

MI vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 91 runs in the last four matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 102 runs in the last three matches.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli is in exceptional form and smashing runs in almost every mact. He has scored 97 runs in the last three matches. Rajat Patidar is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Liam Livingstone and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 39 runs and taken eight wickets in the last three matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler for today's match.

MI vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support technical batters. He will open the innings for his team and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 97 runs in the last three matches.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 39 runs and taken eight wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MI vs RCB, 20th Match

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Ryan Rickelton

Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making technical batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, P Salt

Batters: S Yadav, R Patidar, V Kohli

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone

Bowlers: D Chahar, J Bumrah, T Boult, J Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, J Sharma

Batters: S Yadav, R Patidar, V Kohli

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks, K Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, T Boult, J Hazlewood

