MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 9th, 2021

Match one of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are out to conquer uncharted territory as they try and make it a hat-trick of title triumphs. The Rohit Sharma-led side are arguably the best team in the competition, with the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan recently making their India debuts after a strong showing in the previous edition. Apart from a power-packed batting unit, Mumbai are home to two of the best white-ball bowlers in the world - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. With Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya in the spin department, Mumbai Indians have all the bases covered ahead of the IPL 2021 opener.

For their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, yet another campaign begins amid high hopes and expectations, which have now been compounded by a couple of big-money signings. Apart from the usual suspects Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the RCB now possess the explosiveness of Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order. However, there are concerns over his record in the IPL. While their batting unit looks quite settled, all eyes will be on IPL debutant Kyle Jamieson, who will lead their bowling attack alongside the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. All in all, RCB look to have a decent team in place, capable of going the distance in IPL 2021.

The Mumbai Indians are the clear favorites heading into the game, owing to their superior balance and depth. However, one cannot take a team with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers lightly. Either way, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons as IPL action returns to India. With both teams set to kickstart their campaign with a win on Friday, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat in IPL 2021!

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile/Adam Milne

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Mohammed Azharuddeen/ Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar/Suyash Prabudessai, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 1, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 9th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk should be a good one to bat on, with some spin available off the surface for the bowlers. The average first innings score in 2019 at the venue was 144.

There should be some swing available for the new-ball bowlers, who will likely revert to slowing their pace as the match progresses.

With humid conditions on offer, either side will prefer to chase at the venue upon winning the toss.

Anything above 160 is a decent total at Chepauk, with conditions not likely to change much during the IPL 2021 season opener.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MI vs RCB)

MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips - IPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Washington Sundar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav