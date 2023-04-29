MI vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match - April 30th, 2023  

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

MI, led by Rohit Sharma, are not in the best of positions. They had won three matches in a row, but losses in the last two games have pushed them back quite a bit. The Royals, on the other hand, have a great chance of going to the top of the points table, displacing the Gujarat Titans if they win this contest.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR game

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy: IPL

Jos Buttler has been a brute force in the top order and fantasy users should pick him for the MI vs RR match. The right-handed batter has scored 271 runs from eight matches at an average of 33.88 and a strike-rate of 143.39. Buttler averages 77.83 against MI, having scored 467 runs in seven innings with four fifties and a century to his name.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 8.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR. Courtesy: IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been exceptional for RR and is their leading run-scorer in IPL 2023. The southpaw has scored 304 runs from eight matches at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 147.57. Hence, he should be picked for the MI vs RR match. Jaiswal will be high on confidence after scoring 77 runs off 43 balls with eight fours and four sixes in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 8.5 credits

Suryakumar Yadav of MI. Courtesy: IPL

Suryakumar Yadav is slowly but surely finding his feet in IPL 2023. He has scored 146 runs from seven matches at an average of 20.86 and a strike-rate of 171.76. In the previous game, he scored 23 runs off 12 balls with three fours and a six.

