MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the teams to beat this season with five wins in eight matches so far. The Royals have relied on their batting to bail them out consistently, with Yashasvi Jaiswal standing out.

However, they are up against a decent Mumbai Indians side who have blown hot and cold this season with three wins in seven matches. Although they have a strong batting line-up, Mumbai will need the likes of Jason Behrendorff and Cameron Green to step up with the ball as well.

With both teams eager to continue their push for a top-four finish, a cracker of a contest beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 42

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 42

Date and Time: April 30th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why teams need to be wary of MI in IPL 2023

MI vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 42

Wankhede is known to be a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score reading 186. The previous game at this venue reads 186, indicating little help on offer for the bowler. Dew is bound to play a part, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 186

2nd-innings score: 182

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

MI vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Riley Meredith/Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani/Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sanju Samson (8 matches, 198 runs, Average: 24.75)

Sanju Samson has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament, scoring 198 runs in eight matches. He is averaging 24.75 with the bat but has come up with impactful knocks in the middle order.

With Samson having a decent record against the Mumbai Indians, he is a top pick for your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tilak Varma (7 matches, 219 runs, Average: 36.40)

Tilak Varma has been decent in the Mumbai Indians' middle order, scoring 219 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 36.40 and has impressed against spin in particular.

With Tilak looking in good form throughout the IPL this season, he is a good addition to your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (7 matches, 197 runs, 5 wickets)

Cameron Green has also found his groove of late for the Mumbai Indians. He has 197 runs and five wickets in seven matches, holding him in good stead.

While his bowling has been inconsistent, Green's batting ability alone makes him a top pick for your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (8 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 20.58)

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wicket-takers this season with 12 wickets in eight matches. He is averaging 20.58 with a strike rate of 15 also standing out.

With Chahal having a lot of experience and coming into this game on the back of some decent form, he is a must-have in your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the best openers in the world and has been good with the bat this season as well. Buttler has 271 runs in eight matches at an average of 33.88. Given his record at the Wankhede and against the Mumbai Indians in particular, Buttler is a top captaincy choice for your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is slowly finding his feet for the Mumbai Indians, coming up with impactful knocks in the middle order. He has 146 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 171.76. Given the conditions on offer and his ability, Suryakumar is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 183 runs in 7 matches Piyush Chawla 11 wickets in 7 matches Cameron Green 199 runs in 7 matches Yashasvi Jaiswal 304 runs in 8 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 12 wickets in 8 matches

MI vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 42

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been sensational in recent matches, coming up with handy knocks at the top of the order. He is the Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer this season with 304 runs in eight matches. Given his ability to play pace and spin well, Jaiswal could be a good differential pick for your MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounder: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounder: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Behrendorff

Poll : 0 votes