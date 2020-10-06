MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in Match 20 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Rohit Sharma's men registered a comprehensive victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, and briefly made it to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. The match was marked by the return to form of Quinton de Kock, who registered his first fifty of the tournament. The MI batting innings also saw fiery cameos from Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers, while Trent Boult and James Pattinson were excellent with the ball.

RR, on the other hand, have now lost two in two after winning their first two games of IPL 2020. Steve Smith's side have struggled outside Sharjah, and their weak middle order has greatly impacted their performances. They might make a few changes to their playing XI for this game, and will look to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Ahead of the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has failed to convert his starts into big scores

Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form in IPL 2020, but he has found bizarre ways to get out after getting reasonable starts. The MI No. 3 picked out short-fine in the team's last game against SRH, and walked off disconsolate.

Although Yadav's place in the team isn't really in question, time is fast running out for him to register a sizeable score. MI have been able to launch with the big-hitters that they have lower down the order, and this task will become even easier if the classy right-hander is able to hold up one end.

Up against a spin-dominant RR bowling attack, Yadav is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Steve Smith

Steve Smith has failed in two consecutive games now

After a couple of fifties in his first two IPL 2020 games, Steve Smith has now suffered two failures in a row. He was first comprehensively outthought by the Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins, before chopping one on off Isuru Udana against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Smith is far too good a player to miss out on too many innings in a row, and he will be keen on getting back to form against MI. RR's middle-order woes might prompt him to drop back down to either No. 3 or No. 4, and this could prove to be a blessing in disguise for him.

Smith is an excellent player of spin, and he could be his team's best weapon in the middle overs. The former Australian captain is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma missed out in Sharjah

Rohit Sharma has notched up a couple of big fifties in IPL 2020, and he looked set for a three-figure knock ahead of the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. However, a loose shot outside the off-stump resulted in his dismissal, and he would be kicking himself at having missed out on a glorious chance to score a mountain of runs.

Rohit will get the chance to redeem himself against RR, whose bowling attack hasn't been at its best - barring Jofra Archer - so far. With his opening partner also having found form, the MI captain will have the freedom to take the attack to the RR bowlers right from the outset.

Rohit is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game.