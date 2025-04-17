MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 17, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17.

MI comes into this match full of confidence after pulling off an excellent win against DC. They refused to give up and pulled their opponents back from the brink of a win to register a 12-run away win.

SRH, meanwhile, saw their batting unit fire once again after the very first match of the season. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head went ballistic as they chased down the mammoth 246-run total set by PBKS, much to the delight of their home support.

As both these teams, powered by strong outings, search for their third win of the season, let's now look at three under-rated players who could have an excellent game tonight and also make good Dream11 differentials.

#3 Aniket Verma (BAT) (SRH)

Middle-order batter Aniket Verma could be a useful Dream11 differential in this fixture. The SRH batter has impressed this season, scoring 141 runs in five innings at a terrific strike rate of 183.11.

Known for his prowess against the spinners, he'll be a vital cog in SRH's batting innings, especially to provide some much-needed post-powerplay acceleration.

The 23-year-old Madhya Pradesh player is one of the highest-rated talents in the league. While there is a risk that he might not get to bat given how strong the SRH top order is, Aniket's six-hitting ability and the inherent batter-friendly nature of the Wankhede wicket make him an exciting Dream11 option.

#2 Naman Dhir (BAT) (MI)

Naman Dhir has played some power-packed cameos for MI this season.

Batting all-rounder Naman Dhir is an exciting Dream11 pick for this match. Dhir has shuttled up and down the batting order this season. However, he has taken his opportunities really well regardless of his batting position, smashing 130 runs in five innings at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 185.71.

Dhir could well bat higher up the order in this match courtesy of his impressive performances, and his clean ball-striking against both the spinners and pacers bodes well for his chances of recording a hefty Dream11 haul.

The form of the SRH bowling attack has been quite indifferent, and the MI batters are sure to profit from the same tonight. While most of their batting options have high ownership, Naman Dhir offers a differential route to the MI batting, potentially securing a huge advantage for your Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (SRH)

Mohammed Shami fell only one run short of joining Jofra Archer for the most expensive spell in IPL history after he was ransacked by the PBKS batters for 75 runs in his four overs in SRH's last outing.

In general, this has been a poor start to the season for Shami, who has struggled to make things happen on wickets with very little in them, picking up only five wickets in six outings.

However, the Wankhede Stadium definitely assists the pacers, especially with the new ball. He has picked up 18 wickets in 11 T20s at this venue, and going up against an out-of-form Rohit Sharma in the powerplay will definitely help.

A premier international seamer like Shami who picks up wickets for fun is an excellent Dream11 option, especially at differential-level ownership.

