MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 17, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in the 33rd match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams come into this match on the back of morale-boosting wins, incidentally, the second win of their respective campaigns. While MI made a memorable comeback with the ball to snatch a win right out of DC's hands in Delhi, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg of a hundred helped SRH register a record-shattering 246-run chase against Punjab Kings.

With their wins bringing in much-needed momentum into both teams' seasons, they'll look to keep it going with a win in tonight's all-important face-off.

Let's now look at three players who would make ideal Dream11 captaincy picks.

After making an incredible start to the season, MI captain Hardik Pandya had his first bad outing against DC, but he wouldn't mind as his side registered a memorable comeback win. Hardik promoted himself to No. 5 in MI's batting innings, and that bodes well for his fantasy point-scoring potential going forward, even though he couldn't make the most of it on Sunday.

Hardik should also be crucial as a bowler for MI on a Wankhede track that's very pacer-friendly. Given his well-rounded player profile and multiple routes to points, he's definitely a Dream11 captaincy choice to consider for this fixture.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav scored a hundred against SRH last time these sides faced off at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav's move to No. 3 against DC instantly gave a much more balanced and stronger look to MI's batting lineup. While the stylish batter was unable to convert his 40-run start into a mammoth innings, you'd expect him to do well at the Wankhede Stadium, one of his favorite venues to bat on.

The Indian T20I captain has scored 1138 runs at an average of nearly 40, scoring at a strike rate of 161.9, at the Wankhede Stadium. Against a struggling SRH bowling unit that has been leaking runs, SKY could wreak havoc.

His high boundary percentage, attacking batting, and familiarity with home conditions make him a dangerous Dream11 captaincy choice.

Around a year ago, it was in this fixture that Travis Head reannounced himself in the IPL, making his SRH debut. The southpaw made the most of an early dropped catch to take the MI bowlers to the cleaners, smashing a 24-ball 62. He was also SRH's highest run-scorer in the reverse fixture, scoring a 30-ball 48 before falling to the guile of Piyush Chawla.

Head loves pace on the ball, and he's likely to get that throughout the innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He doesn't have any glaring negative match-ups against any of the MI bowlers, and once he gets going, it's very difficult to stop him. He's definitely a top Dream11 captaincy candidate in this fixture.

