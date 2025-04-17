MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The Mumbai Indians are currently placed seventh on the points table with only two wins of their six matches. They won their last match against the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. The SunRisers Hyderabad, too, have won two of their last six matches. It looks like they are back in their destructive form as they chased the massive target of 245 runs against the Punjab Kings in just 18.3 overs in their last outing.
The two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. SunRisers Hyderabad have won 10 matches while Mumbai Indians have won 13.
MI vs SRH Match Details
The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MI vs SRH, 33rd Match
Date and Time: 17th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Pitch Report
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is neutral, providing opportunities with both bat and ball. Pacers get a lot of swing in the initial overs. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 430 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
MI vs SRH Form Guide
MI - Won 2 of their last 6 matches
SRH - Won 2 of their last 6 matches
MI vs SRH Probable Playing XI
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma (impact)
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar (impact)
MI vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 173 runs in the last six matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 149 runs in the last six matches.
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav
Travis Head and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form and smashing runs in almost every mact. He has smashed 239 runs in the last six matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 83 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Pat Cummins
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Pat Cummins has taken 4 wickets and smashed 56 runs in the last six matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's match.
MI vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 239 runs in the last six matches of the season.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is another crucial pick from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 83 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for MI vs SRH, 33rd Match
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Ryan Rickelton
Travis Head
Trent Boult
Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making technical batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, I Kishan, H Klaasen
Batters: S Yadav, T Head, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Sharma
Bowlers: H Patel, J Bumrah, P Cummins
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, I Kishan, H Klaasen
Batters: S Yadav, K Nitish Reddy, A Verma, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya
Bowlers: D Chahar, T Boult, P Cummins
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS