MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 41

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Mumbai Indians are currently placed sixth on the points table with four wins of their eight matches. They won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are almost out of the tournament as they have won only two out of seven matches. They lost their last match of the season to Mumbai Indians by four wickets.
The two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. SunRisers Hyderabad have won 10 matches while Mumbai Indians have won 14.
MI vs SRH Match Details
The 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MI vs SRH, 41st Match
Date and Time: 23rd April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise. Fans can expect another 200+ game as both the teams have hard hitters in their squad. Though bowlers do not get any assistance here, pacers can do well in death overs, as batters sometimes give away their wickets. The last match played at this venue was between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, where a total of 492 runs were smashed at a loss of only eight wickets.
MI vs SRH Form Guide
MI - Won 4 of their last 8 matches
SRH - Won 2 of their last 7 matches
MI vs SRH Probable Playing XI
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma (impact)
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar (impact)
MI vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 210 runs in the last seven matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 204 runs in the last eight matches.
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav
Travis Head and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form and smashing runs in almost every mact. He has smashed 333 runs in the last eight matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for his team and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 232 runs in the last seven matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Pat Cummins
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Pat Cummins has taken 7 wickets and smashed 64 runs in the last seven matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's match.
MI vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from SunRisers Hyderabad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He already smashed 232 runs in the last seven matches. Fans can expect his to bowl some overs especially against middle order right hand batters.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 333 runs in the last eight matches of the season.
5 Must-Picks for MI vs SRH, 41st Match
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Ryan Rickelton
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making technical batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, H Klaasen
Batters: S Yadav, T Head, T Varma, R Sharma
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Sharma, W Jacks
Bowlers: J Bumrah, P Cummins
Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, I Kishan, H Klaasen
Batters: S Yadav, T Head, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Sharma, W Jacks
Bowlers: H Patel, P Cummins
