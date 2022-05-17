MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 65

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 17 May.

The Mumbai Indians haven't had the best of campaigns in IPL 2022, reeling at the bottom of the points table. However, they are looking ahead with the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Ramandeep Singh getting an extended run this season. They come into the game on the back of a big win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and look to avoid the wooden spoon with a couple of wins. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are all but out of the running for a top-four finish. Heading into the game on the back of five consecutive losses, Sunrisers will be eyeing to return to winning ways today. With some of the best T20 players taking to the field, another cracking game beckons in IPL 2022.

MI vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh/Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Match Details

MI vs SRH, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 65

Date and Time: 17th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a touch on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. There should be some swing early on for the pacers, who will be key in the powerplay phase. The pitch could even out as the match progresses, despite there being some turn on offer for the spinners. Dew could come into play in the second half, enticing teams to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s MI vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan hasn't had the best of IPL 2022 campaigns, unable to score freely and get off to explosive starts like he usually does. However, he has shown glimpses of his ability in recent games and is a good player of both pace and spin. With the southpaw due for a big one, he is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has had a stop-start sort of campaign, impressing in patches with his intent in the middle overs. Batting in the top order, Tripathi is known for his attacking approach and can bat deep into an innings as well. Given Tripathi's ability against pace and spin, he should be a good addition to your MI vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar recently returned from injury, but wasn't able to put in a big performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Sundar is SRH's leading all-rounder and has put in decent performances in IPL 2022. While his batting prowess has served SRH well, his knack for picking up wickets in the powerplay and middle overs should give him the nod in your MI vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has looked very much his usual self, stifling batters in the powerplay and death overs. Bumrah has picked up wickets at crucial intervals, allowing his colleagues to thrive as well. With the Mumbai Indians pacer in brilliant form, he is a must-have in your MI vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Umran Malik (SRH) - 644 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 584 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 611 points

Important stats for MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Umran Malik - 18 wickets in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.06

Aiden Markram - 358 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 59.67

Tilak Varma - 368 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 40.89

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik.

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tristan Stubbs, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar