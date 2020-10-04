MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Rohit Sharma's MI have alternated between wins and losses in IPL 2020, with their most recent outing having been a convincing 48-run win over KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab. With 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 games, MI will be keen on justifying their favourites tag to leap to the upper echelons of the table.

SRH, on the other hand, started their IPL 2020 campaign with successive losses, but the return of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has coincided with an upturn in their fortunes. The Orange Army registered a narrow win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, with their young player stepping up to the plate admirably.

MI and SRH have it all to play for in this IPL 2020 contest, and another run-fest is on the cards in Sharjah. Players' fitness levels will definitely be tested in this afternoon game, though, and here are 3 choices to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya can get going immediately

Hardik Pandya's late assault was one of the major reasons behind MI's win over KXIP, and the aggressive right-hander is slowly coming good for the side. The Baroda man is lethal against spinners, and at Sharjah, there is every chance that he is given a promotion up the order.

While he hasn't bowled in IPL 2020 so far since he only recently recovered from a back injury, reports claim that he is getting closer to a bowling return. With MI expected to need a 6th bowling option at this venue, Pandya could finally roll his arm over in IPL 2020.

Pandya is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#2 David Warner

David Warner's form hasn't been as good as previous IPL seasons

David Warner was dismissed by an excellent catch from Faf du Plessis on the boundary against the Chennai Super Kings, and hasn't managed a massive score in IPL 2020 yet. However, the Australian is in decent form even if his scores don't suggest that, and a big one must be around the corner.

With SRH's middle order having shown fight and ability in the previous game, Warner will have the confidence to go after his state teammate James Pattinson and Trent Boult. MI also have two spinners who turn the ball into the southpaw, and he'll want to take full advantage of this in Sharjah.

Warner is another good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#1 Quinton de Kock

When will Quinton de Kock fire for MI in IPL 2020?

There are major question marks lingering over Quinton de Kock's place in the MI side, owing to his evident lack of form. The South African white-ball captain was beaten neck and crop by Sheldon Cottrell in his previous game, and with Chris Lynn on the bench, chances are running out.

Sharjah and an SRH bowling attack that is expected to be without Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be the catalysts behind De Kock's return to form. If the opener doesn't score runs at this venue and against an SRH pace attack that is largely inexperienced, he won't score runs anywhere, and as we all know, he is too good for that to happen.

De Kock is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 game.