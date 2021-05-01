PBKS v DC, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Punjab Kings square off against Delhi Capitals in the 29th match of the 2021 season of the IPL. It will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 2nd of May, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

These are two teams who are coming into this fixture on the back of a thumping win in their respective last games. However, both teams have had different starts to this season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have looked in scratchy form right throughout the IPL. They win one and again go back to losing their momentum. However, the way KL Rahul and his men have stepped up in the last couple of games will please the team management at PBKS. They have downed the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and both of them by commanding margins.

Despite the promise of the last few games, Punjab will need to sort out their batting mess. They are once again heavily reliant on KL Rahul. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal haven’t been consistent enough. Except for that one opening knock from Deepak Hooda, the middle-order has flattered to deceive. The bowling seems to be improving all the time and the spinners, in particular, have done a very good job.

PBKS v DC Head to Head

Meanwhile, there is Delhi Capitals (DC) on the other end who have been supremely consistent. Even though they have lost two games, Delhi are one of the teams to beat this season alongside CSK and RCB. The 2020 finalists are motoring along like a well-oiled machine. The DC opening pair has been the best this season while the middle-order seems to have done its and are knocking off the last few runs of a run-chase regularly. The bowling has been highly impressive as well and the likes of Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma have fared well.

Hence, Delhi are well placed and even though their head to head is behind 12-15, the Rishabh Pant-led side might just start as favourites given their recent form and recent record against PBKS. However, a rejuvenated Punjab might be looking to build some momentum.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan/Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is almost a given as one of the options as fantasy captain. He has been in magnificent form and is at the top of the tournament run charts at the moment. The PBKS skipper has amassed 331 runs at an average of 66.20. He has smashed four half-centuries as well, three of which have come in wins and that underlines Rahul’s importance at the top of the order. Thus, the Karnataka lad has consistently been getting the big scores and he has been crucial to Punjab’s wins. Thus, he will be a huge captaincy favourite.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is batting beautifully in this tournament and has provided Delhi with some solid starts in almost every game. The left-handed opening batsman has aggregated 311 runs at an average of 44.42. He did play a sluggish knock in the last game but it may well have been an aberration. In fact, out of those 311 runs, 274 have come while chasing. He averages 54.80 batting second and both his half-centuries and a couple of 40s batting second. Thus, Dhawan is going to be a top captaincy choice.

