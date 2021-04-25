PBKS v KKR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Punjab Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 26th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

20 games of this IPL 2021 are done and dusted and so are the Chennai and Mumbai legs. The caravan moves to Ahmedabad and Delhi for the next two weeks. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off to kickstart the Ahmedabad leg.

PBKS finally produced a clinical performance in their game against Mumbai Indians (MI) to get back to winning ways. After their nervy four-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening fixture, Punjab lost three on the bounce. Their top-order flopped twice in that period and the team crumbled to paltry totals.

PBKS v KKR Head to Head

The bowling has been largely inconsistent. They were excellent in the game against MI where they restricted a powerful batting line-up to just 131/6. The inclusion of Ravi Bishnoi did add some wicket-taking variety in the middle overs and he proved his worth in that game against MI. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have blown hot and cold while the overseas bowlers (pacers or spinner) haven’t really made a mark yet.

On the other hand, things have been on the slide for KKR since the win in the first game against SRH. In their second game, they were placed really well, needing just 31 off the last five overs against MI but they managed to bottle it up. Since then, things just haven’t gone their way.

The bowlers conceded 200+ in successive games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the mountain was too steep to climb for the batters in those games. The batting line-up couldn’t come to the party against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and could manage just 133/9 in 20 overs. Thus, the bowling has been inconsistent while the batting just hasn't come good. Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan seem to be going through a rut while the others have chipped in here and there but not match-winning contributions.

KKR need to turn things around quickly while Punjab will be desperate to string a few wins together. The head to head record is 18-9 in favour of KKR.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is one of the no-brainer picks as fantasy captain. The PBKS skipper has been in superb form. Every time he has scored runs at the top of the order, Punjab have been better placed, at least with the bat. Rahul has amassed 221 runs at an average of 55.25 which includes three half-centuries. Thus, he is consistently getting those big scores and he will once again be the key player for Punjab.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also be one of the top captaincy options in fantasy cricket. The big Jamaican all-rounder has looked in smashing form in the last few games. He scored 31 off 20 balls against RCB and found his mojo back before striking a 22-ball 54. He looked good in his short stay against RR as well. Thus, Russell will be the one to watch out for. In addition to this, he is constantly chipping away with wickets as he is largely entrusted to bowl a couple of overs at the death. That makes him a complete package.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

PBKS v KKR Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

KL Rahul, Andre Russell

3-Player Team

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell

4-Player Team

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell

11-Player Team

KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Deepak Hooda, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

