PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 49

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Punjab Kings have been a different beast under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Ricky Ponting. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with five wins in nine matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their nine matches this season.
These two teams have played a total of 31 head-to-head matches. Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 15 matches.
PBKS vs CHE Match Details
The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs CHE, 49th Match
Date and Time: 30th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pitch Report
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is neutral with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Spinners are usually more crucial than pacers in night matches at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
PBKS vs CHE Form Guide
PBKS - Won 5 of their last 9 matches
CHE - Won 2 of their last 9 matches
PBKS vs CHE Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (impact)
CHE Playing XI
No injury updates
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Ankush Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube (impact)
PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 209 runs in the last eight matches. Josh Inglis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Priyansh Arya is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 254 runs in the last eight matches. Shivam Dube is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 166 runs and taken six wickets in the last nine matches. Glenn Maxwell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Noor Ahmad
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Noor Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad has taken 14 wickets in the last nine matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 166 runs and taken six wickets in the last nine matches.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 263 runs in the last eight matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs CHE, 49th Match
Shreyas Iyer
Ravindra Jadeja
Noor Ahmad
Priyansh Arya
Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or technical batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Mhatre, S Dube
All-rounders: R Jadeja, M Jansen
Bowlers: A Singh, K Ahmed, Y Chahal, N Ahmad
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Singh
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Mhatre, S Rasheed, D Brevis
All-rounders: R Jadeja, M Jansen
Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal, N Ahmad
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS