PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 8, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Ad

CSK usually have excellent head-to-head records against most teams in the IPL, but PBKS have been a bit of a bogey team for them. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side holds a slender 16-14 lead against their opponents, but the home side has held the edge over them in recent meetings.

While both teams come into this match on the back of defeats, PBKS definitely look like a more settled unit and will look to make it three wins out of four tonight. Meanwhile, CSK enter must-win territory and can't afford a fourth straight defeat.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

The classy Devon Conway could be a smart Dream11 captaincy choice tonight.

The ever-consistent Devon Conway could be a smart differential captaincy option on Dream11 in this match. In his only match of the season against DC on Saturday, Conway looked scratchy and got out for 13. However, the Kiwi keeper-batter is one of the most consistent batters in the world.

Ad

The southpaw averages 46.85 at a strike rate of 140.26 in the IPL and has been a consistent performer for CSK at the top of the order since making his debut in 2022. Possessing both the technical ability and the intent to score half-centuries on a consistent basis, it wouldn't be a surprise if Conway notches up his 10th IPL half-century today in what'll be only his 25th game.

His consistency and reliability make him a smart Dream11 captaincy choice.

Ad

Glenn Maxwell isn't the most dependable Fantasy option, but he has the explosive potential to be an enticing left-field captaincy pick. Maxwell could have an extended role as a bowler in this match against the many LHBs of CSK, adding to his wicket tally this season that already includes Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

He also got off to a good start in the last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but eventually fell for a 21-ball 30. He's also one of the rare batters who has a very positive record against Noor Ahmad, CSK's primary weapon with the ball.

Ad

If the Big Show can get going, he can produce a mighty Dream11 captaincy haul and is someone worth considering.

A rare rash shot saw PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer throw away his wicket after a good start in their defeat to RR. However, if we consider the most in-form players right now in the IPL, Shreyas would be near the top of that list. One of the best players of spin in the league, he possesses the skillset necessary to shine against the famed CSK spin trio that should find some help in Mullanpur.

He has been hitting sixes and fours at will against both spinners and pacers, and coming at No. 3, he has the ideal entry point to make the most of the batting innings. He's very likely to be the most popular captaincy pick on Dream11 for this fixture and rightfully so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More