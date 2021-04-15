PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 16th, 2021

Match eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Punjab Kings take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Punjab Kings got off to the perfect start in IPL 2021 with a close win over the Rajasthan Royals. Riding on stellar knocks from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, the Kings were able to overcome Sanju Samson's special century. While their batting unit did come up with the goods earlier in the week, the bowlers were a touch wayward in their lines and lengths. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, both of whom made their IPL 2021 debuts against the Royals, will need to compliment Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh as PBKS seek their second win in IPL 2021.

However, Punjab will come across a wounded Chennai Super Kings side that lost its first IPL 2021 game to the Delhi Capitals last week. But Punjab Kings cannot take the Super Kings lightly by any means. CSK have a very deep batting unit filled with firepower, and given how Suresh Raina has gone about things so far, they are a force to be reckoned with in this format. But their bowling attack lacks a genuine wicket-taker in the middle overs. The onus will be on Shardul Thakur to lead the pack, with the likes of Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja also being key to the cause.

The Super Kings will have fond memories of playing the Punjab Kings. They beat them twice in the previous season, one of which cost KL Rahul and co. a place in the playoffs. Punjab Kings will ideally look to exact revenge upon the Super Kings, although it won't be easy. With two valuable points up for grabs, we are in for a cracking IPL 2021 fixture.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 8, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 16th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Wankhede, with scores in excess of 200 expected on Friday. There is little to no help for the bowlers, with the ball skidding nicely on to the bat. While the pacers will initially get the ball to swing around, with change of pace being key later on. The dimensions of the ground also go against the bowlers, who will need to vary their pace and length accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

