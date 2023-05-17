PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 17th, 2023

The 64th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Punjab Kings square off against the Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17.

This will be a reverse fixture of the 59th match where both these sides faced each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Punjab Kings put on a solid all-around performance to emerge victorious and stay alive in the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Kings posted 167 on the board, thanks to a wonderful century from Prabhsimran Singh. In response, David Warner hit a fifty but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the Capitals falling short of the target by 31 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC game.

#3 Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) – 7.5 credits

Jitesh Sharma in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Jitesh Sharma is one of the most impressive players in this edition of IPL. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Punjab Kings has grabbed everyone's attention with his ability to strike the ball cleanly. He has played some impactful knocks for his side in IPL 2023 so far.

Jitesh missed out against the Capitals in their last game. He was cleaned up by Axar Patel on five but you can rely on him to earn you points in the upcoming PBKS vs DC clash on Wednesday. Once he gets going, Jitesh will score big at a very fast rate.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

Axar Patel has been the standout performer for the Delhi Capitals in this year’s IPL. He has stepped up with the bat and is Delhi’s second-highest run-scorer in the competition, with 268 runs in 12 matches.

Axar also has picked up 10 wickets with his left-arm spin. He bowled beautifully against the Capitals in Punjab’s last game. Axar picked the wicket of Jitesh Sharma and returned figures of 1/27 in his four overs. He is a vital cog in Delhi’s batting line-up and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

#1 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

David Warner has had a mixed season with the bat this year. Leading the Delhi Capitals, the southpaw has scored 384 runs in 12 games at an average of 32. His strike rate has dipped this season but has been scoring consistently for his side.

Warner hit a quickfire fifty against the Punjab Kings. Opening the batting, the Aussie smashed 10 fours and a maximum and scored 54 off just 27 balls. He gave his side the quick start and will be raring to go against the same opposition on Wednesday.

You can bank on him to score big in the PBKS vs DC clash on Wednesday.

