PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 23, 2024  

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in Match No.2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, will host the contest.

Both the Capitals and the Kings failed to make their way through to the playoffs last year. Both teams are also yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy and will be looking to make amends.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC game:

#3 Mitchell Marsh (DC) – 9 credits

Mitchell Marsh of DC. Courtesy: IPL

Mitchell Marsh is expected to be a key player for the Capitals and thus, should be picked in PBKS vs DC Dream11 teams. Marsh was not quite up to the mark last time after he scored only 128 runs with a top score of 63. But he finished as the leading wicket-taker for his team with 12 scalps from eight innings at an excellent economy rate of 8.42.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Kagiso Rabada of PBKS. Photo Credits: IPL

Kagiso Rabada can breathe fire on his day and can wreak havoc on the opposition batting lineup. He bowls with the new ball and is equally effective in the death overs. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the PBKS vs DC teams. In 190 T20s in his career, Rabada has taken 240 wickets with seven four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

#1 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner of DC. Courtesy: IPL

David Warner is one of the leading run-scorers in the history of the IPL and one cannot question his credentials by any means. He finished as the top run-getter for the Capitals last season after he scored 516 runs from 14 games at an average of 36.85 and a strike-rate of 131.63 with the help of six half-centuries and a top score of 86.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in PBKS vs DC match? David Warner Mitchell Marsh 0 votes View Discussion