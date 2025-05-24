PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 24, 2025

Punjab Kings will play their 13th match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on May 24 in Jaipur. It is a crucial game for PBKS because they will aim to finish in the Top 2 now, having qualified for the playoffs.

The Kings have earned 17 points from 12 matches in the league stage so far. If the Punjab-based franchise win their remaining two games, they will finish with 21 points, which will guarantee them a place in the Qualifier 1 match of the playoffs.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the competition after the defeat against the Mumbai Indians. DC started their IPL 2025 campaign with four consecutive wins. However, they lost momentum as the competition progressed and have failed to qualify for the playoffs now.

DC can still spoil PBKS' chances of finishing in the Top 2 of the standings. Before the match between DC and PBKS gets underway, here's a look at the three players who fans can pick as captain or vice-captain of their Dream11 teams.

#3 Priyansh Arya (BAT) (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya scored 70 off 34 against DC in Dharamsala (Image: Getty)

Priyansh Arya has been one of the finds of the IPL 2025 season. The young opener has already notched up his maiden IPL ton in his debut season, and even when Punjab Kings locked horns with Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, Arya played a fantastic knock of 70 runs off 34 balls.

The conditions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur also favor the batters. Plus, Delhi Capitals' bowling attack has become weaker after the departure of Mitchell Starc. Hence, it makes sense to appoint Priyansh Arya as the captain or vice-captain of the Dream11 team.

#2 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent performers for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. He has scored valuable runs at the top of the order for the Delhi-based franchise this season. Just a few days ago, Rahul scored an unbeaten ton against the Gujarat Titans team.

Rahul should enjoy batting at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where batters have scored heaps of runs in IPL 2025. Notably, Rahul played an unbeaten 95-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in 2018. If Rahul plays a similar knock, he can earn loads of fantasy points.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh (WK) (PBKS)

Another wicketkeeper batter to feature on the list is Punjab Kings' opener Prabhsimran Singh. The right-handed batter has provided explosive starts to the Punjab-based franchise in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings played against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 18, and in that game, Singh smashed a quickfire 10-ball 21 before he lost his wicket to Tushar Deshpande. The PBKS opener will be hungry for more runs when he steps out to bat at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium once again.

Like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh played an excellent knock against the Delhi Capitals during their battle in Dharamsala. In the upcoming match, Prabhsimran will try to use this as a confidence booster and score big against the Capitals.

