PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 8, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 8. The contest will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Despite their stellar start to the season, three games without a win have left DC in a spot of bother. They need to win their remaining games to guarantee a spot in the playoffs, although it's easier said than done, especially against an in-form PBKS side.

Punjab have looked like a different side to what they have been in recent seasons, with all departments firing in unison. A win today could be enough to confirm their spot in the playoffs, and fresh off a dominant performance against LSG, they'll back themselves to get the two points tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#3 Prabhsimran Singh (WK) (PBKS)

The in-form Prabhsimran Singh has been a huge reason for Punjab's success in IPL 2025. While he has always been a dangerous batter to bowl to, consistency was what he needed to improve upon, and he's done exactly that this season. The keeper-batter has smashed 437 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 170.03 and an average of close to 40.

Prabhsimran has scored three consecutive half-centuries coming into this match, and could take full toll of DC's lackluster powerplay bowling. A clean boundary-hitter, he's someone who could race away to a sizeable Dream11 haul in no time. While there's always the risk of an early dismissal due to his aggressive style of batting, his high points ceiling makes him an impressive armband pick.

Can Axar inspire DC back to winning ways?

Winless in the last three outings, Axar Patel will look to lead his side back to winning ways. The all-rounder has batted quite well this season, scoring 238 runs at a strike rate of 157.61, and is slowly returning to form with the ball, picking up two wickets each against KKR and RCB.

Axar has a good record against the in-form PBKS opener Prabhsimran and stands a good chance of picking up early wickets. On what should be a pretty batter-friendly deck, Axar could also star with the bat and strike some lusty blows.

He possesses a pretty high Dream11 points ceiling and is a quality captaincy choice for this fixture.

Shreyas Iyer has had a great season both as the PBKS captain and as a batter. He'll look to build on the 45-run knock he played against LSG and register a bigger score in this fixture. Shreyas has batted with intent in every game for PBKS, smashing 405 runs in 11 innings at an average of 50.63 and a terrific strike rate of 180.80.

He's one of the best players of spin in the league, and possesses an outstanding record against DC's best spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. On what's a great ground for six-hitting, Shreyas, who has hit the second-most sixes in IPL 2025 (27), should have a field day with the bat.

He's a stunning Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

