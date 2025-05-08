PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 58

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Punjab Kings are third in the points table with seven wins from their 11 matches. A win will see them jump to the first spot. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won six of their 11 matches. Their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain.
These two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Delhi Capitals have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 17.
PBKS vs DC Match Details
The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on Thursday, May 8, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs DC, 58th Match
Date and Time: 8th April 2025, 7.30pm IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Pitch Report
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is a high-altitude ground, so pacers are always in the game. Batters find it easy to score well in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 435 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
PBKS vs DC Form Guide
PBKS -Won 7 of their last 11 matches
DC - Won 6 of their last 11 matches
PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
Mitchell Owen replaces Glenn Maxwell
Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh (impact).
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Ashutosh Sharma (impact).
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is among the best wicket-keeper picks for today's match. He has smashed 371 runs in the last nine matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 354 runs in the last 10 matches.
Batters
Shreyas Iyer
Faf du Plessis and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue in the same vein. He has smashed 380 runs in just 10 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Axar Patel
Axar Patel and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Axar Patel will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 232 runs and taken five wickets in the last 10 matches. Azmatullah Omarzai is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowlers for today's Dream11 team are Mitchell Starc and Arshdeep Singh. Both can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 16 wickets in the last 10 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices
Axar Patel
Axar Patel is one of the top picks from Delhi Capitals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 232 runs and taken five wickets in the last 10 matches.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 380 runs in last 10 matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs DC, 58th Match
Shreyas Iyer
Priyansh Arya
Axar Patel
Arshdeep Singh
KL Rahul
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, KL Rahul, A Porel
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, F du Plessis
All-rounders: M Jansen, A Patel
Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal, M Starc
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, F du Plessis, N Wadhera, T Stubbs
All-rounders: M Jansen, A Patel
Bowlers: A Singh, T Natarajan, M Starc
