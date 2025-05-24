PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 66

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. Here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs and will now be eyeing to stay in the two top spots. They have won eight of their last 12 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won five of their last 13 matches. They will look to end the season on a positive note by winning for their fans.

These two teams have played a total of 34 head-to-head matches. Delhi Capitals have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 17 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

PBKS vs DC Match Details

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipure at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs DC, 66th Match

Date and Time: 24th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a good ground with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Batters find it easy to score at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, where a total of 428 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PBKS vs DC Form Guide

PBKS -Won 8 of their last 12 matches

DC - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (impact)

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Madhav Tiwari, Mustafizur Rahman, KL Rahul (impact)

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 494 runs in the last 11 matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 375 runs in the last 11 matches.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Tristan Stubbs and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 410 runs in just 11 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Vipraj Nigam and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Marco Jansen will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 72 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 11 matches. Azmatullah Omarzai is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 16 wickets in the last 11 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler for today's match.

PBKS vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 494 runs in the last 11 matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 410 runs in just 11 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs DC, 66th Match

Shreyas Iyer

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Arshdeep Singh

KL Rahul

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, KL Rahul, A Porel

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, T Stubbs

All-rounders: M Jansen, V Nigam

Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal, K Yadav

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, KL Rahul

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, T Stubbs, F du Plessis, N Wadhera

All-rounders: M Jansen, V Nigam

Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal

