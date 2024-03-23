PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, March 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings had a mediocre IPL 2023 season as they won only six of their 14 matches, finishing eighth in the points table. Delhi Capitals, too, had a terrible season as they were second last in the points table with five wins in 14 appearances. But this season, fortune might change for both the teams thanks to the comeback of their top players.

These two aggressive sides have locked horns 32 times, and both teams have won 16 matches each.

PBKS vs DC Match Details

The 2nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 23 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs DC, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 23rd March 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. The pitch will be fresh since the last match here was played back in November 2023 between Vidarbha and Delhi, where a total of 313 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets. Team batting first has won 3 of the last 4 matches here.

PBKS vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - L L W L L

DC - L W L L W

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his dominance last season against Delhi Capitals, as he played a beautiful innings of 103 runs in just 65 balls. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

David Warner

David Warner has an exceptional average of 50 against Punjab Kings. He has smashed 1105 runs in just 25 head-to-head matches. Shikhar Dhawan is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 557 runs in the last 19 head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Mitchell Marsh

Sam Curran and Mitchell Marsh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. The pitch conditions will heavily favor pacers. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler who has taken eight wickets in the last 8 head-to-head matches.

PBKS vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is a kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially at a batting pitch. He is also expected to bowl a few overs. This makes him the best captain option.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan loves performing against Delhi Capitals and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 31 against them and fans can expect a Gabbar show today.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs DC, 2nd Match

Arshdeep Singh

Shikhar Dhawan

Mitchell Marsh

David Warner

Sam Curran

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, P Singh

Batters: S Dhawan, D Warner (vc), J Bairstow

All-rounders: M Marsh (c), A Patel, S Curran

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Rabada, A Singh

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Dhawan (c), D Warner, J Bairstow, P Shaw

All-rounders: M Marsh, S Curran (vc)

Bowlers: A Nortje, K Rabada, A Singh, H Patel