PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in their debut IPL season, winning their first two games. The Titans will be keen to sustain their unbeaten start with another good performance against an equally impressive Punjab Kings side, whose batting unit has stolen the show this season. The arrival of Jonny Bairstow adds to their firepower on the batting front, slightly tilting the odds in their favours. But against a brilliant bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson, the Kings will need to be at their best. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal.

Match Details

PBKS vs GT, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 8th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Brabourne Stadium with the pacers likely to get some help early on. The ball should skid onto the bat nicely under the lights, allowing the batters to play their shots freely. The spinners should also get some help early on, but the dew factor will make it difficult for them as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything over 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PBKS vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is an aggressive batter who loves to take the pacers on in the powerplay phase. Although Wade is yet to hit top gear in IPL 2022, he is more than capable of flipping the script in this game. While Jonny Bairstow, who is set to make his IPL 2022 debut, is a fine option too, Wade can be backed to play a big knock today.

Batter

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal, like Matthew Wade, is due for a big performance for the Punjab Kings. Agarwal's form hasn't been great in IPL 2022, but his ability to get fast starts in the powerplay holds him in good stead. With the conditions also possibly playing into his hands, Agarwal is a good addition to your PBKS vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone put in a sensational performance in the previous game, scoring a quick fifty and picking up a few wickets as well. The English all-rounder's form holds him in good stead and with Livingstone likely to don the sixth bowler's role once again, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, with his records speaking for themselves. He has been steady so far, not giving away much in the middle overs. The leg-spinner should fancy a match-up against the Punjab Kings batters and should be a good addition to your PBKS vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (GT)

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Important stats for PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 84 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 171.43

Liam Livingstone - 98 runs in 3 IPL 2022 innings, SR: 168.97

Mohammed Shami - 5 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 11.00

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Matthew Wade.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

