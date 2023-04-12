PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction.

Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have similar records this season with two wins in three matches. Although the Titans were blown away by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh in their previous game, they are one of the teams to beat in this competition.

While they have coped well with the bat, it is the Titans' bowling attack that holds all the aces. Punjab Kings could welcome Liam Livingstone back into the side after a disappointing loss at the hands of the SunRisers Hyderabad.

With both teams eager to return to winning ways, another thriller beckons in Mohali.

PBKS vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 18

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 18th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: April 13th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 18

The previous game saw the Punjab Kings score 191 batting first at the PCA Stadium. The venue is known to favor pacers, who have accounted for eight out of 12 wickets in the previous game. While rain is not expected this time of the year, there could be dew settling in during the backend of the match. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game.

Record in IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

1st-innings score: 191

2nd-innings score: 146

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

PBKS vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Widdhiman Saha/KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal/Shivam Mavi.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (3 matches, 83 runs, SR: 176.60)

Prabhsimran Singh has been one of the standout youngsters in this tournament, scoring 83 runs in three matches. Although he did not score a run in his previous outing against the Sunrisers, Prabhsimran is striking at 176.60 at the top of the order.

With Prabhsimran looking in good form, he is a decent addition to your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (3 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.67)

Shubman Gill has had a decent start to his IPL campaign, scoring 116 runs in three matches. While he is averaging 38.67, Gill has also shown intent with a strike rate in excess of 130.

With Gill being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (2 matches, 13 runs, 0 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is likely to return to the Gujarat Titans side after missing the previous game. While Hardik has only scored 13 runs in two matches, he is one of the top all-rounders in the world.

Given his IPL batting strike rate of 146.91 and his all-round utility, Hardik is another top pick for your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.33)

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant with the ball this season, picking up six wickets in three matches. He is averaging just 14.33 with the ball, holding him in good stead.

With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Arshdeep is a must-have in your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller is one of the best finishers in the game with a heap of experience to fall back on as well. He had a brilliant season last time around, scoring over 400 runs, and played a decent knock of 31(16) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last week.

Given his prior experience playing in Mohali, Miller is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has shown glimpses of his ability in the IPL this season. He has 49 runs and a wicket to his name in three matches. While Curran is likely to play a prominent role with the ball, he is also a handy batter.

With Curran due for a big performance, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 225 runs in 3 matches Shubman Gill 116 runs in 3 matches Rashid Khan 8 wickets in 3 matches Mohammed Shami 6 wickets in 3 matches Arshdeep Singh 6 wickets in 3 matches

PBKS vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 18

Rashid Khan has been another top performer for the Gujarat Titans, picking up eight wickets in three matches. The Afghan superstar has also chipped in with the bat, scoring 10 runs in three balls in his lone batting performance this season.

With Rashid capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a fine pick for your PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran (c)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh (vc), Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

