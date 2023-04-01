PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 2

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Punjab Kings will start the season with renewed hopes and expectations under new captain Shikhar Dhawan. Although they are missing a few key players in Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone, the Kings have a decent roster with the addition of Sam Curran adding some much-needed balance to the side.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience with Nitish Rana set to take charge in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. KKR will rely on the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to step up as they seek a winning start to their IPL campaign.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons with some of the best T20 players set for action in Mohali.

PBKS vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 2

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the second match of IPL 2023 in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: April 1st, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 2

Mohali is expected to offer a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total in the last five matches reading 172. There will also be ample help available for the pacers, who have accounted for over 60 percent of the wickets over the last five matches. Chasing will be the preferred option, with four out of the last five IPL matches being won by the chasing sides.

Last 5 IPL matches at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 171

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 4

PBKS vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh/N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9 matches, 206 runs, SR: 159.69)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa gave a good account of himself in the previous IPL season, scoring 206 runs in nine matches. He had a strike rate of nearly 160, holding his own against both pace and spin in the middle order.

With Rajapaksa likely to take up the floater's role in the absence of Liam Livingstone, he becomes a fine pick for your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nitish Rana (14 matches, 361 runs, Average: 27.77)

Nitish Rana is set for his first IPL season as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. While his captaincy will be under scrutiny, Rana is a proven performer with the bat with over 2000 IPL runs to his credit. He scored 361 runs in 14 innings last season with an average of 27.77.

With Rana likely to bat at number three, he is a top pick for your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (14 matches, 9 wickets, ER: 5.57)

Sunil Narine was one of the best bowlers the previous season, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. Apart from his usual bowling exploits, Narine is capable of scoring quick runs down the order.

Given his record against Punjab Kings in his IPL career, Narine is a must-have in your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (14 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 38.50)

Arshdeep Singh had a decent IPL season last time around despite averaging 38.50. He was particularly impressive in the death overs, nailing his yorkers to perfection more often than not.

With Arshdeep gaining some international experience in the last year or so, he is a decent addition to your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the world and for good reason. Russell picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches last season and also came up with explosive cameos with the bat.

With Russell likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, he is a fine captaincy pick for your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been in decent form in white-ball cricket over the last year or so. Curran was one of the standout players in the T20 World Cup in 2022, winning the Player of the Tournament award as well.

With Curran having some IPL experience under his belt, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 460 runs in 14 matches Andre Russell 17 wickets in 14 matches Sunil Narine 9 wickets in 14 matches Nitish Rana 361 runs in 14 matches Arshdeep Singh 10 wickets in 14 matches

PBKS vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 2

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most consistent players in the IPL with over 4000 runs to his credit. He had a decent season last time around, scoring 460 runs in 14 IPL matches.

Given his ability to score big runs and his experience, Dhawan could be a good pick for your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

