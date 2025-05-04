PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 4, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

After winning and losing two games apiece in Mullanpur, PBKS are set to play the rest of their home matches in Dharamsala. While they find themselves in a good position on the points table, they'll need to do well in their remaining home matches to secure a playoff finish.

Meanwhile, an inconsistent LSG side needs to win a minimum of three of their remaining four matches to secure a top-four finish, and after a week-long break post their defeat to MI, they'll look to hit back strongly in this match.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices in this match.

Aiden Markram has been pretty impressive with the bat this season.

Aiden Markram's form has been quite impressive this season, and the Proteas batting all-rounder has been a key reason for their solid performance so far. He has had the tendency of throwing away starts in the past, but with four half-centuries to his name, he has done better in that regard.

Markram has especially punished the pacers when they've strayed in line or length, and has scored quite quickly in the powerplay, striking plenty of boundaries in his batting. With his catching and bowling adding extra point-scoring potential to his game, he's a pretty dependable Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

After a couple of dull outings, Shreyas Iyer returned to form with a bang, producing a special half-century to complete a commanding run-chase in an away win over CSK on Wednesday. He has had a pretty solid tournament so far, scoring 360 runs at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 180.90.

He has been ruthless against spinners and pacers alike, and barring the high pace of Mayank Yadav, he faces little threat from the LSG bowlers. Batting at No. 3, he's sure to get enough time in the middle to create the necessary impact in this match. Shreyas scored an unperturbed half-century in the reverse fixture and makes a solid Dream11 captaincy pick for this fixture.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

While his terrific start to the season has fizzled out, Pooran remains one of the most destructive batters in the league. He doesn't have a half-century to his name in his last four innings, and a ground known for its six-hitting, such as in Dharamsala, is the ideal venue for him to regain his form.

Pooran smashed a 30-ball 44 in the reverse fixture at the Ekana Stadium, and doesn't appear to have too much of a negative match-up against any PBKS bowler. Given his devastating ball-striking abilities, Pooran possesses a very high points ceiling and is a powerful Dream11 captaincy option tonight.

