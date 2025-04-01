PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Punjab Kings won the first match against the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches. Lucknow SuperGiants have won three matches, while Punjab Kings have won only one match.

PBKS vs LSG Match Details

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs LSG, 13th Match

Date and Time: 1 April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is likely to produce neutral wickets with good opportunities for batters and bowlers. Spinners will be crucial if the pitch is made of black soil. The last match played at this venue was between Lucknow SuperGiants and Kolkata Knight Riders, where 372 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

PBKS vs LSG Form Guide

PBKS -W

LSG - W L

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak (impact).

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, and Prince Yadav (impact).

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 145 runs in the last two matches. Rishabh Pant is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match. He has a lot of potential and an exceptional record against the Punjab Kings.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Mitchell Marsh and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Iyer was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He smashed 97 runs in just 42 balls. Shashank Singh is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Aiden Markram and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Markram will open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants and might bowl a few overs in today's match. Glenn Maxwell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Shardul Thakur

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shardul has taken six wickets in the last two matches. Arshdeep Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

PBKS vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from the Lucknow Super Giants, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can, once again, smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 145 runs in the last two matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He played a match-winning knock of 97 runs in just 42 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs LSG, 13th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Shreyas Iyer

Mitchell Marsh

Marcus Stoinis

Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Pant, N Pooran

Batters: S Iyer, S Singh, M Marsh

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Markram, G Maxwell

Bowlers: A Singh, S Thakur, R Bishnoi

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: R Pant, N Pooran

Batters: S Iyer, M Marsh

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Omarzai

Bowlers: A Singh, S Thakur, R Bishnoi, Y Chahal, A Khan

