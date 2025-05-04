PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 54

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are standing fourth in the points table with six wins of their 11 matches. One more win and they will jump to the second spot. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won five of their last 10 matches. Losing another game might make their qualification chances tougher. Rishabh Pant and the team will try their best to win today's match.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won three matches while Punjab Kings have won two matches.

PBKS vs LSG Match Details

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 4 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs LSG, 54th Match

Date and Time: May 4, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is a high altitude ground, so pacers are always in the game. Batters find it easy to score well in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru back in 2024, where a total of 422 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

PBKS vs LSG Form Guide

PBKS -Won 6 of their last 10 matches

LSG - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

Mitchell Owen replaces Glenn Maxwell

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh (impact)

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav (impact)

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 404 runs in the last 10 matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 263 runs in the last nine matches.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Mitchell Marsh and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 335 runs in just nine matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has amassed 335 runs and taken four wickets in the last 10 matches. Azmatullah Omarzai is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzi Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 13 wickets in the last nine matches. Avesh Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

PBKS vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from Lucknow Super Giants as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 404 runs in the last ten matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has made 335 runs in just nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs LSG, 54th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Shreyas Iyer

Mitchell Marsh

Priyansh Arya

Aiden Markram

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, N Pooran

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, M Marsh, A Badoni

All-rounders: M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: A Singh, Y Chahal, M Yadav

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, M Marsh

All-rounders: M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: A Singh, A Khan, P Yadav

