PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 42

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday (April 29).

The Lucknow Super Giants have lived up to their pre-season hype, winning five out of their eight IPL 2022 games so far. While the duo of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul have done well at the top of the order, their bowling unit has been key to their success. They now face an upbeat Punjab Kings side who come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over CSK. While their bowling unit has blown hot and cold, the onus will be on their power-packed batting unit to deliver in this game. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both teams keen to sustain their momentum as the IPL 2022 points table slowly begins to take shape.

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma/Ishan Porel, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

LSG XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan/Avesh Khan.

Match Details

PBKS vs LSG, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 42

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Wankhede Stadium between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) saw nearly 400 runs being scored with a similar sort of surface expected for today's fixture as well. There hasn't been much swing available for pacers at the venue in IPL 2022, with batters going hard in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the bowlers will look to vary their pace and lines to get the most off the surface. Dew is likely to play a part as well, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Click here to view the purple cap in IPL 2022.

Today’s PBKS vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock hasn't fired in recent games, throwing away promising starts in the powerplay phase. However, he remains one of the most consistent batters in the world, with his ability against both pace and spin being decent. With De Kock coming up against a favorable match-up as well, he is a must-have in your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal, like Quinton de Kock, hasn't fired consistently in IPL 2022. However, Agarwal remains a quality batter against pace with his ability to score quick runs in the powerplay being handy. With conditions allowing the batters to go hard in the powerplay phase, Agarwal is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has been a fine addition to the LSG side, impressing with both the new ball and in the death overs. Although his batting ability hasn't been called upon just yet, Holder's knack for picking up wickets in the backend of the innings should hold him in good stead ahead of today's game.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant for Punjab Kings, conceding less than run-a-ball in the last four overs this season. Although Arshdeep has picked up just three wickets, he has been Punjab's best bowler and will be keen to add some wickets to his tally on Friday. Given his form and ability to stifle batters with his accuracy, he is a good addition to your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 446 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 569 points

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 440 points

Important stats for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 245 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 187.02

KL Rahul - 368 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 61.33

Rahul Chahar - 10 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.40

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

Edited by Samya Majumdar