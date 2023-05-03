PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 46

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction.

The Punjab Kings have been the surprise package this season, winning five out of their nine matches so far. They have beaten the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and are on course for a top-four finish. PBKS' home record has not been great and they will be keen to improve it towards the business end of the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a big win against the Rajasthan Royals. While Jofra Archer's return adds some much-needed firepower to the bowling front, Mumbai Indians will rely on their batting unit to deliver the goods yet again.

The reverse fixture saw the Punjab Kings pull off a big win against Rohit Sharma and Co. But with both teams looking well-matched on paper, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mohali.

PBKS vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 46

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 46th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Tuesday, May 3rd. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 46

Date and Time: May 3rd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 46

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Mohali, with the average first-innings score reading 196. The previous game saw 458 runs scored across both innings, including the Lucknow Super Giants' total of 257. The pacers should have a say in the outcome of the match, having picked up 11 out of 15 wickets in the previous game. Although chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, the team batting first have won three out of four matches at the venue.

Record in IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

1st-innings score: 196

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

PBKS vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

Liam Livingstone is doubtful for this game.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith and Arshad Khan.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (9 matches, 211 runs, Average: 26.37)

Ishan Kishan has shown glimpses of form this season with 211 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 26.37, but his strike rate of 128.66 leaves room for improvement.

Kishan is capable of scoring big runs and given the conditions on offer, he is a fine pick for your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tim David (8 matches, 158 runs, SR: 169.89)

Tim David was the star of the show for Mumbai Indians in their previous win against the Rajasthan Royals. He has been sensational throughout the season, scoring 158 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 169.89.

With David known for his big-hitting exploits in the middle order, he is a viable pick for your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (9 matches, 192 runs, 7 wickets)

Sam Curran has had his say with both the bat and ball for the Punjab Kings this season. He has 192 runs and seven wickets in nine matches, holding him in good stead.

With the conditions also suiting Curran's skill set, he is a must-have in your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 19.67)

Arshdeep Singh is one of the top wicket-takers this season, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 19.67. He was integral to Punjab's win in the reverse fixture, taking four wickets in Mumbai.

Given his recent form and wicket-taking ability, Arshdeep is another must-have in your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to his run-scoring best of late with scores of 57, 23, and 55 in his last three outings. He has 201 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 176.32.

With Suryakumar also boasting a fine record against the Punjab Kings, he is a viable captaincy pick for your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is Punjab Kings' top runscorer this season despite only playing six matches so far. He has 262 runs at an average of 65.50, holding him in high regard.

With Dhawan looking good for a big score at the top of the order, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 262 runs in 6 matches Arshdeep Singh 15 wickets in 9 matches Sam Curran 192 runs, 7 wickets in 9 matches Piyush Chawla 13 wickets in 8 matches Suryakumar Yadav 201 runs in 8 matches

PBKS vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 46

Jofra Archer found some form last week amid all the off-field controversy surrounding him. He had figures of 1/35, impressing with his raw pace and accuracy. Given his ability and wicket-taking ability, Archer could be a brilliant differential pick for your PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tim David

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounder: Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Arshdeep Singh, Piyush Chawla

