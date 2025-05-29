PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 29, 2025

The much-awaited IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will start at 7.30 pm IST on May 29. The New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will play host to the opening match of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Punjab Kings surprised the fans by finishing at the top of the points table after 11 years. The Kings earned 19 points to seal their place in the Qualifier 1 match. Even Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned 19 points in 14 matches to set up the Qualifier 1 match against the Kings.

Both RCB and PBKS defeated each other once during the league round of IPL 2025. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Priyansh Arya when the Dream11 users form their fantasy teams, but here's a list of three such names who can prove to be differential picks.

#3 Vijaykumar Vyshak (BOWL) (PBKS)

Vijaykumar Vyshak can make a huge difference (Image: Getty)

At the time of writing, only 12.08% of Dream11 users included Vijaykumar Vyshak in their fantasy teams for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and RCB. Vyshak has not earned too many fantasy points this season, but he bowls in the death overs.

Any bowler who bowls in the slog overs of T20 matches has a higher chance of taking wickets than a bowler bowling in any other phase of the innings. With Marco Jansen not available, there will be more responsibility on Vyshak to deliver the goods in the fast-bowling department.

In the last match against the Mumbai Indians, Vyshak started impressively, conceding only 21 runs in his first three overs. Although he went for big runs in his last over, fans should back him in their fantasy teams as he can return with multiple wickets.

#2 Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (RCB)

It is a little surprising to note that less than 6% of users have selected RCB leg-spinner Suyash Sharma in their fantasy teams for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against the Punjab-based outfit. Suyash has not been that consistent, but one of his best performances of the season came against PBKS in New Chandigarh.

When New Chandigarh hosted the battle between RCB and PBKS during the league stage, Suyash returned with fantastic figures of 2/26 in four overs. He dismissed the dangerous duo of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis in that game. With RCB set to play against the same opponent at the same venue, picking Suyash in the fantasy team will be a wise move.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (RCB)

Mayank Agarwal played a valuable knock of 41 runs in RCB's previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The right-handed batter maintained an impressive strike rate of 178.26 and timed the ball sweetly against LSG.

Looking at his performance against LSG, Agarwal can be backed to play another important inning for the RCB team. The conditions in New Chandigarh support the batters as well, which is why Agarwal could score big in the all-important Qualifier 1 match against PBKS.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More