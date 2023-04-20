PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 20th, 2023  

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, April 20. The PBKS vs RCB match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The Kings are placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.109 courtesy of wins in three out of five matches. It is not yet known whether skipper Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Challengers, on the other hand, are languishing at eighth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.318. After losing to the Chennai Super Kings, they will look to bounce back to winning ways.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for PBKS vs RCB. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Faf du Plessis has been in exceptional form for his team and hence you should pick him for the PBKS vs RCB match. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, having notched 259 runs from five matches at an average of 64.75 and a strike-rate of 172.66 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 79 to show for his efforts.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) – 9 credits

Glenn Maxwell of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Glenn Maxwell has also been in excellent touch and should be picked up for the PBKS vs RCB match. Moreover, he knows the conditions in Mohali very well, having played quite a few seasons for Punjab. In IPL 2023, Maxwell has scored 176 runs from five games at an average of 44 and a strike-rate of 197.75 with two fifties and a top score of 76.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Sam Curran has performed with both bat and ball in IPL 2023. He has picked up five wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 8.52 with a three-wicket haul to his name. Curran has also scored 77 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's Dream11 contest? Sam Curran Glenn Maxwell 0 votes