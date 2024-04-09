PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are currently placed sixth in the points table as they have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have also won two of their last four matches but are currently placed fifth in the points table due to better NRR.

These two squads have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches, out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 14 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have only won 7 matches.

PBKS vs SRH Match Details

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs SRH, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 9th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur supports batters. This will be the 2nd match played in this new stadium, so the pitch is expected to be fresh with pacers bringing in some wickets. The last match played on this pitch was between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets. Team batting 1st have won 3 of the last 5 matches played at this venue.

PBKS vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - W L L W L

SRH - W L W L L

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in the best form of his life as he has smashed 177 runs in 4 matches. Jonny Bairstow is another good wicket-keeper pick, who has smashed 81 runs in the last 4 matches.

Batters

Shikhar Dhawan

Abhishek Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is another good pick for today's match. He has smashed 112 runs in the last 3 matches. Shikhar Dhawan has an average of 36 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Aiden Markram and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sam Curran played a brilliant innings of 63 runs last time when Punjab Kings played at this venue. He is also anchoring the innings for Punjab Kings and bowling at least 3 overs in the match.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada. The head-to-head record favors them. Kagiso Rabada has taken 16 wickets in the 10 head-to-head matches. Arshdeep Singh is another good bowler who took 2 wickets last time when Punjab Kings played at this venue.

PBKS vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He is batting in upper-middle order and also bowling 3-4 overs, which makes him the top captaincy option. He has already smashed 91 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches. He has also smashed 73 runs and taken 2 wickets in 5 head-to-head matches.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma loves performing against Punjab Kings and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 161 runs in the last 4 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs SRH, 23rd Match

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

Sam Curran

Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, J Bairstow

Batters: S Dhawan, A Sharma, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, S Curran, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Singh, K Rabada, P Cummins

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, J Bairstow

Batters: S Dhawan, A Sharma, P Singh

All-rounders: A Markram, S Curran

Bowlers: H Patel, K Rabada, P Cummins, B Kumar