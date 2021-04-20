PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 21st, 2021

Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The first double-header of the week sees the Punjab Kings in action, with PBKS looking to get over their recent poor form. After starting their IPL 2021 campaign with a close win over the Rajasthan Royals, the Kings have succumbed to two successive losses. Much will ride on captain KL Rahul, who has blown hot and cold in IPL 2021, despite scoring two fifties. PBKS will also need the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to fire, both of whom are yet to hit the ground running this season. The Kings are expected to make a few alterations to their squad, given the change of venue, but they are in for a tough outing against a wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad side.

Speaking of the Sunrisers, David Warner and co. are currently at the bottom of the points table with no wins in three IPL 2021 games. SRH have failed to click as a unit, with their main problem being their inability to chase down targets. While Kane Williamson's inclusion is bound to be a talking point, the bowling unit, which boasts premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan, will be key to their hopes as SRH eye a first win in IPL 2021.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, the Punjab Kings might fancy a win, given the superior depth and strength of their batting unit. However, the Sunrisers will ideally have a better understanding of the pitch in Chennai, which should make for an even contest on Wednesday. With both sides eyeing a win, we should be in for a cracking IPL 2021 contest tomorrow.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Advertisement

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena/Ravi Bishnoi, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson and Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Abhishek Sharma

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 21st April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

Although the last IPL 2021 day-game in Chennai saw 370 runs being scored, the pitch should favor spin as the match progresses. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who might lure the batsmen into taking them on in the powerplay overs.

Teams have used the ploy to good effect, with spin expected to play a huge part in the middle overs. Varying the pace will be key for the fast bowlers, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. Batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, with run-scoring being a touch more difficult in Chennai.

Advertisement

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the dryness of the surface, but the pitch shouldn't change much as the game progresses. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBKS vs SRH)

PBKS vs SRH: IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Manish Pandey