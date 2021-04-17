RCB v KKR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 10th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 18th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

It is the final game for both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in this IPL 2021. It’s treated the two sides differently.

Surprisingly, Chepauk turned out to be a happy hunting ground for RCB this year and they’ve adapted to it beautifully. They won all of two IPL games at this venue prior to the start of this season and they’ve made it two in two to kickstart 2021.

In fact, this is just the second time in the history of this Indian T20 extravaganza that RCB have started a season with two back to back wins (the first instance being 2014). Virat Kohli and co have looked good all-round. While their bowling at the top, barring Mohammed Siraj may be a slight concern as they haven’t really picked up a lot of wickets. But apart from that, the bowling attack has combined together really well, especially at the death. The sluggish Chepauk tracks may have assisted them but their execution and planning has been spot on.

The batters have got good starts and the big three (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers) have contributed pretty well too. Devdutt Padikkal looked rusty in the last game but he will be looking to get back into full flow. Also, RCB’s ability to soak pressure and find ways to get out of trouble at crucial junctures has been the key to this promising start.

On the other hand, KKR have won one and lost one. Their win was excellent as they racked up a well-above par total (187) on a dry surface and defended it well against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, the jinx against MI continued as they fluffed a huge opportunity to head into this game unbeaten. They couldn’t chase down 31 in the last five overs despite having six wickets in hand as they choked badly to lose the game by 10 runs.

The top three have looked solid but the KKR middle-order has struggled to come to terms with the sluggish nature of the Chepauk track. The famed power-packed middle-order which comprises of Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell need to fire. The bowling has been pretty good and they will look to continue their form.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Captaincy Picks

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has started this tournament with a bang for RCB. The Australian off-spinning all-rounder has played a massive role in the middle-order and has played crucial knocks. He scored 39 in the first game to lay the platform for the run-chase of 160 against MI before he batted beautifully and scored 57 to take RCB to 149 batting first against SRH. In addition to this, Maxwell is contributing well in the field, taking a few catches. He can roll his arm over if required as well. Thus, Maxwell is an all-round package and fits the bill perfectly as fantasy captain.

Andre Russell: It has been a poor start to the tournament for Andre Russell with the bat. He has scored 14 runs in total in two innings so far. However, he has done well with the ball and he took a five-wicket haul in the last game against MI. Also, he has performed really well against RCB in the past. The Jamaican all-rounder has scored 339 runs averaging 48.43 and striking at 223.03 against the three-time finalists. Thus, Russell can be backed as one of the captaincy picks.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

RCB v KKR Fan2Play Team tips

2-Player Team

Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

3-Player Team

AB de Villiers, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell

4-Player Team

Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins

11-Player Team

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

