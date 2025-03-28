RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the El-Clasico of franchise cricket, where two of the most popular fanbase sides get head-to-head with each other. RCB won their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. The Super Kings, on the other hand, won their first match against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 11 matches, while the Chennai Super Kings have come out on top on 21 matches. One match ended in a no result.

CSK vs RCB Match Details

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs RCB, 8th Match

Date and Time: 28 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a neutral venue with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 313 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CSK vs RCB Form Guide

CSK - W

RCB - W

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XI

CSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, and Khaleel Ahmed (impact).

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal (impact).

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and has also smashed 56 runs in just 31 balls in the last match. Jitesh Sharma is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He was in great form in the recent matches.

Batters

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Rachin was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and showed the same zeal in the last match, too. The southpaw smashed 65 runs in just 45 balls in the last match.

Virat Kohli is another good batter for today's match. The chase master played a crucial match-winning knock of 59 runs off just 36 balls in the last match against Kolkata.

All-rounders

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Krunal will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took three wickets in the last match. Liam Livingstone is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Noor Ahmad and Josh Hazlewood. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad has an exceptional venue record. He picked up four wickets and bowled 12 dot balls in the last match. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

CSK vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Rahul Tripathi. He smashed 65 runs in just 45 balls in the last match. He can even bowl a few overs if required.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has an exceptional head-to-head record, too. He smashed 59 runs in just 36 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for CSK vs RCB, 8th Match

Rachin Ravindra

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Noor Ahmad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Salt

Batters: R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: R Jadeja, K Pandya, L Livingstone

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, N Ahmad, K Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Salt

Batters: R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: K Pandya, S Curran

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, N Ahmad, K Ahmed, R Salam

