RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 24

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

Both the Royal Challengers and Super Kings have similar records in IPL 2023 with two wins from four matches. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling attack has been key to their fortunes so far, Chennai Super Kings have relied on their batting firepower and depth for both of their wins.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will start as the favorites owing to a well-balanced side and home support. But with MS Dhoni and Co. keen to return to winning ways, another riveting contest beckons in Bangalore.

RCB vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 24

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 24th match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 24

Date and Time: April 17th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 players whose careers dwindled after leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 24

The average first-innings score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023 reads 185, indicating a good batting track. Chasing has been the norm at the venue, with two out of the three matches here this season being won by the side batting second. Spinners should have a say in this game despite pacers picking over 50 percent of the wickets so far. There could be some help with the new ball with five wickets falling in the powerplay phase across both innings in the previous game.

Record in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 185

2nd-innings score: 178

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

RCB vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Wayne Parnell.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Akash Singh.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (4 matches, 98 runs, Average: 24.50)

Devon Conway has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 98 runs in four matches. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Rajasthan Royals.

With Conway being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (4 matches, 197 runs, SR: 168.38)

Faf du Plessis has been brilliant for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with 197 runs in four matches. In addition to hitting two fifties in four matches, Du Plessis boasts a strike rate of 168.38, holding him in good stead.

With Du Plessis capable of scoring big runs consistently, he is a top pick for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (4 matches, 6 runs, Average: 13.83)

Ravindra Jadeja has given a good account of himself this season with six wickets in four matches. Jadeja has also scored 29 runs in a lower-middle-order role.

With Jadeja having a decent record against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, he is another top pick for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 15.71)

Mohammed Siraj is Royal Challengers Bangalore's top wicket-taker this season with seven wickets in four matches at an average of 15.71. He has been impressive with the new ball and can hold his own in the death overs as well.

Given his recent form, Siraj is a must-have in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the top performers in the IPL this season, scoring 197 runs in four matches. He is averaging 65.67 with the bat with two fifties to his name.

With conditions being batting-friendly at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gaikwad is a fine captaincy pick for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has struck form in the last few games with scores of 24 (14) and 59 (29). He is one of the finest players of spin in this tournament and is striking at 188.68 in IPL 2023.

With Maxwell looking in fine form coming into the game, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 197 runs in 4 matches Virat Kohli 214 runs in 4 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 197 runs in 4 matches Mohammed Siraj 7 wickets in 4 matches Tushar Deshpande 7 wickets in 4 matches

RCB vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 24

Tushar Deshpande has been the surprise package for the Chennai Super Kings with the ball this season. He has seven wickets in four matches at an average of 23.43. While he has been expensive at times, Deshpande has picked up wickets consistently for the Super Kings.

Given his utilization in the powerplay and death overs by MS Dhoni, Deshpande is a good pick for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, click here!

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Mahipal Lomror, Faf du Plessis (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande

Poll : 0 votes