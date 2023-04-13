3 players whose careers dwindled after leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the top franchises in the Indian Premier League. They have qualified for the playoffs for many seasons and also made it to the finals thrice.

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won a championship, they have an enormous fanbase across the world. Several top names of world cricket like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Vettori and others have represented RCB in their careers.

Quite a few players became superstars after joining RCB, while there have been some players whose careers dwindled after they left the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Here's a list of three such players.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal moved to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-handed batter made his IPL debut for RCB in 2020 and won the Emerging Player of the Season award. He smacked his maiden IPL ton in 2021 and also made his debut for India.

However, his numbers have declined since moving to RR. The Jaipur-based franchise has not used him as an opener, which is why Padikkal has struggled a bit.

The youngster had a batting average of 31.57 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the same has come down to 21.85 while playing for RR. Ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, reports suggested that RR may release Padikkal from the team, but the franchise ended up retaining him.

Padikkal has scored only one half-century in 20 innings for RR. It will be interesting to see if he can up his game in the remaining matches of IPL 2023.

#2 Ross Taylor

South Australian Redbacks v Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2010 CL Twenty20 (Image: Getty)

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor was a match-winner for RCB in the initial IPL seasons. Taylor played 22 matches for RCB from 2008 to 2010, scoring 517 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.03. He smashed two half-centuries for Bangalore, with his highest score being 81.

RCB released him ahead of the IPL 2011 Mega Auction. His IPL career was not the same after being released by RCB. Taylor played for the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Pune Warriors from 2011 to 2014.

He has scored only one half-century in four seasons, with his average being less than 20. His strike rate has also dropped below 120. Taylor's last IPL appearance came in 2014 for DD against RR.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in 2017. He scored 267 runs at a strike rate of 143.55 that season. The right-handed batter also achieved his highest score of 69 in that tournament.

RCB released Jadhav ahead of the IPL 2018 Auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him next. CSK backed him for three seasons, but Jadhav could not impress much. He played only one game in IPL 2018 due to injury.

In 2019 and 2020, Jadhav played a total of 22 matches for CSK, where he scored only a solitary half-ton. Jadhav's strike rate was less than 100 in those two seasons.

