RCB vs DC Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 15, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League 2023 match on Saturday, April 15. The RCB vs DC match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Challengers, led by Faf du Plessis, are currently placed seventh in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.800. They will go into the game after losing to the Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket.

The Capitals, led by David Warner, are struggling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.576. Having lost all four of their matches, the Capitals are in deep trouble.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for RCB vs DC. Pick your players wisely.

#3 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner of DC. Courtesy: IPL

David Warner has consistently been scoring runs for the Capitals in IPL 2023. Hence, you should pick him in your team for the RCB vs DC match. The left-handed batter has scored 209 runs from four matches at an average of 52.25 and a strike-rate of 114.84. He is also the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Virat Kohli has played a couple of impressive knocks in Bangalore and should be a must in your Dream 11 team for the RCB vs DC match. Kohli has scored 164 runs from three matches at an average of 82 and a strike-rate of 147.75. If Kohli gets going at the top, the DC bowlers will find themselves in trouble.

#1 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Faf du Plessis has done his job with precision for the RCB team in IPL 2023. The opening batter has scored 175 runs from three games at an average of 87.50 and a strike-rate of 173.27. Having scored two half-centuries, the veteran has looked in excellent form. You should pick him in your Dream 11 team for the RCB vs DC match.

