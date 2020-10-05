RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) tonight.

Both teams have had excellent starts to their respective campaigns, and have registered 3 wins from their first 4 games each. The winner of the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game will go to the top of the points table.

DC suffered a loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to a Rashid Khan special, but turned things around against the Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of splendid performances from Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. The team looks formidable, both on paper and on the IPL 2020 table, with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also back to full fitness.

RCB, on the other hand, are on the back of a convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals. Fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli - who struck form for the first time in IPL 2020 - took the 3-time finalists comfortably over the line in a run-chase. With the bowling unit still a bit of a concern, RCB might opt to try either Moeen Ali or Chris Morris in the playing XI for this game.

Ahead of the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Rabada had an off-night in his previous IPL 2020 game

Kagiso Rabada had been unbelievably consistent for a number of IPL games, so he was bound to have an off-night at some point. This came in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was picked apart by the rampaging Eoin Morgan.

But Rabada is such a consistent performer in this format that even on a night where he really struggled to hit the right lengths, he scalped the wicket of dangerman Andre Russell. The South African will be up against an RCB top order that has been in good form of late, and his battle against Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal will be one to watch out for in this game.

Guaranteed to pick up wickets, Rabada is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#2 Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli returned to form against RR

Although RCB's convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals took them to the top of the table at the time, the biggest positive from the game was the fact that captain Virat Kohli finally found form in IPL 2020.

The Indian skipper had had a disastrous start to IPL 2020 as he dropped catches and looked woefully out of touch with the bat. But with an unbeaten fifty now under his belt, he will be confident and ready to go on the rich run of high scores that he usually goes on.

It is almost impossible to overlook Kohli while selecting your Dream11 team for the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Pant played a devastating cameo in DC's previous IPL 2020 game

Another player who has had an understated IPL 2020 campaign so far, Rishabh Pant showed an inkling of what he is capable of with a destructive cameo in the previous game.

The southpaw hit a number of boundaries as he took full advantage of the short boundaries in Sharjah, and against RCB - who have played two leg-spinners in Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal - his contribution will be crucial. RCB might choose to drop the Australian for this game, but Pant is more than capable to taking the attack to any bowler in the T20 format.

Pant is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.