RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 2, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) meet in the 14th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

RCB have won both their opening matches this season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both of which where on the road. They'll look to make it a hat-trick of wins to start the season and register a home win on their first try.

On the other hand, GT come into this match with wind behind their sails after a quality bowling effort helped them to a 36-run over MI, making up for their defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match. They'll look to register their first away win of the season in the first attempt.

Ad

Trending

It's time now to look at three players who could be excellent Dream11 differentials.

Yash Dayal will be a crucial bowler for RCB this season.

While it might have gone under the radar, Yash Dayal was RCB's best bowler last season, and deserved to be retained by the franchise prior to the IPL 2025 Auction. He got a hard assignment of bowling on various challenging decks and passed with flying colors.

Ad

Dayal particularly enjoyed bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, picking up 10 wickets in seven outings at the venue last season, at a pretty decent economy rate of 8.36. He's bowling at all stages of the game for RCB this season and had a great outing against CSK, where he picked up the big wickets of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja.

Yash Dayal should deliver a solid performance against his former franchise and is a worthy Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

Ad

#2 Shahrukh Khan (ALL) (GT)

Shahrukh Khan has been a player from whom lots has been expected in the IPL, but with a career average under 20, it's safe to say that he's yet to live up to his potential. The Tamil Nadu batting all-rounder was retained by GT in the uncapped category prior to the auction and is expected to slot in at No. 4 for them.

Shahrukh's only half-century in the IPL was a blistering 30-ball 58 he made against RCB at Ahmedabad last season, batting at No. 4. He's a big six-hitter with a wide range of shots, and if he gets going, Shahrukh could cruise to a sizeable Dream11 haul in no time.

Ad

On what should be a good surface for batters, this lowly owned player could be a differential gem.

RCB's buy of Devdutt Padikkal at the IPL 2025 auction came under the scanner, especially after the southpaw's dreadful IPL 2024 campaign for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he could score only 38 runs in seven matches at an average of 5.42. However, Devdutt appears to have settled in well this season and played a vital cameo against CSK.

Ad

Padikkal smashed a 12-ball 27 to unsettle Ravindra Jadeja, and while he got dismissed soon after, the intent he showed was refreshing to see. Padikkal matches up really well against left-arm spinners, and that makes him a great match-up against Sai Kishore, who has easily been GT's best bowler this season.

Batting at No. 3 at a ground he's quite familiar with, and having favorable matchups all around, Devdutt Padikkal could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback