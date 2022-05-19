RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 67

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 67th match will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 19 May.

The Gujarat Titans are already assured of a place in the top-two with their bowling attack impressing in the last few games. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2022 and will look to sustain their momentum going into the knockout stage as well. For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, this is a must-win game for them. While Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold, RCB will be keen for the rest of the team to step up in this crunch game. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

RCB vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade/Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal/Lockie Ferguson.

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

Match Details

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022, Match 67

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Wankhede Stadium saw over 380 runs being scored, indicating a good batting surface. There wasn't much swing available for the pacers early on, allowing the batters to go hard from ball one. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and allow the bowlers to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to bowl with dew bound to come into play. 170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today’s RCB vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation at the top of the order for the Gujarat Titans, scoring a couple of key half-centuries. He has also been brilliant with the gloves, adding value to the team. Given his form, Saha should get the nod over Dinesh Karthik, who is also not a bad option for your RCB vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis hasn't looked at his fluent best in IPL 2022 but has scored over 350 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although he comes into the game on the back of a poor performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Faf's experience and talent should hold him in good stead today.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has led the Gujarat Titans well with some impactful knocks in the top order. Although he hasn't bowled his quota of overs regularly, he adds value with his bowling. With the Gujarat Titans skipper due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been fairly decent with the ball for RCB, picking UP wickets in the powerplay and death overs. He has hit the hard lengths and used his variations to good effect. Given his form and effectiveness in IPL 2022, Hazlewood is a good addition to your RCB vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 803 points

Rashid Khan (GT) - 694 points

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 650 points

Important stats for RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 399 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 33.25

Wanindu Hasaranga - 23 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.65

Mohammed Shami - 18 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 21.61

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Matthew Wade, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

