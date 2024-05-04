RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 52

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed last in the points table as they have won only three of their 10 matches this season. They won their last match against the Gujarat Titans by nine wickets and would love to continue with the winning momentum. GT, on the other hand, are eighth in the points table with four wins out of 10 matches.

The two sides have locked horns four times and have won two matches each. The last match between these two teams was won by RCB by nine wickets.

RCB vs GT Match Details

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs GT, 52nd match

Date and Time: 4th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise where there is not much for bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 549 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 46 of their 93 matches at this venue.

RCB vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RCB - W W L L L

GT - L L W L W

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Mahipal Lomror

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan

RCB vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 257 runs in just 10 matches played at this venue. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 262 runs in the last 10 matches.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has smashed 112 runs in three matches at this venue and has an average of 38 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan are other good batter picks for today's match. Kohli has already smashed 500 runs in 10 matches.

All-rounders

Will Jacks

Will Jacks and Cameron Green are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Will Jacks played an exceptional innings of 100 in just 41 balls in the last match against the Gujarat Titans. Glenn Maxwell is another good pick who has an average of 31 at this venue and has taken nine wickets in 18 matches.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Siraj and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head and venue records. Mohit Sharma is another good pick who has taken nine wickets in 10 matches at this venue.

RCB vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is playing an anchor role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this time. He is in exceptional form and has already smashed 500 runs in 10 matches. He has an average of 39 at this venue in 101 matches. This makes him the best captain option.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill loves performing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 38 in 12 matches against RCB. He has scored 320 runs in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for RCB vs GT, 52nd match

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Virat Kohli

Cameron Green

Will Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Saha, D Karthik

Batters: V Kohli, F du Plessis, S Sudharsan, S Gill

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, G Maxwell

Bowlers: R Khan, M Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: V Kohli, F du Plessis, S Sudharsan, S Gill, R Patidar

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, M Sharma

